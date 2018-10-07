Who knew Travis Scott had comedy chops? The 26-year-old rapper showed off his dance moves – and sense of humor – in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit cameo.

We knew that he could rap and knock out a top-selling album, but who knew that Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott was funny too? The 26-year-old had a bit role in a skit on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 6. Travis, who was the show’s musical guest for that night, appeared at the end of a dance-off that saw him jamming to – of all things – the Jeopardy theme tune.

The dance battle was performed by series regulars like Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson. The night’s host, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina also appeared in the skit, which saw her crew dancing to corny gameshow theme songs, like The Price Is Right. But the reason Awkwafina’s crew won is because they brought in their “secret weapon” in the form of Travis Scott, who played Lil Bang Bang – who was supposedly a back-up dancer on the 2014 Mariah Carey tour. He said, “It’s time to end this.” Then, as the Jeopardy theme tune played in the background he brought his best moves and drew big laughs from the studio audience along the way.

Over on Twitter fans loved his performance. One person tweeted, “TRAVIS SCOTT DANCING ON SNL. LMFAOOOO.” Another person wrote, “Wow #SNL really got @trvisXX out here dancing.” And yet another person wrote, “Lmfao was that really @trvisXX dancing to the final jeopardy tune? I’m f***ing dead.” One fan even wrote, “I really need someone to make an edit of Travis Scott dancing on #SNL, but to Sicko Mode instead.”

That’s not bad feedback for someone who isn’t even known as an actor and comedian. Or, as one person put it, “Travis Scott dancing to jeopardy theme on SNL is best thing I’ve seen. Ever.” High praise indeed!