‘SNL’ Mocks Sen. Susan Collins For Making Kavanaugh Vote All About Her In Hilarious Cold Open

Sen. Susan Collins caused outrage and fury when she voted yes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the new Supreme Court justice. And ‘SNL’ dissed her for it in the Oct. 6 cold open.

Sen. Susan Collins was the butt of the Saturday Night Live cold open on Oct. 6, when the cast mocked the Maine politician for making the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote all about herself. The skit took place in the fictional “GOP locker room,” where CNN’s Dana Bash (played by Heidi Gardner) was interviewing jubilant Republican senators celebrating their win as Kavanaugh was sworn in as the next Supreme Court justice. Among them was one of the few female politicians, Susan Collins, who was brilliantly played by Cecily Strong.

Playing Sen. Lindsey Graham, SNL cast regular Kate McKinnon joked that the Republicans couldn’t have “done it without Susan Collins.” Cecily then said, “Oh please, the last thing I wanted was to make this about me. That’s why I told everyone to tune in at 3pm so I could tell all my female supporters, ‘Psych.’” Dana then asked her, “And you don’t think Brett Kavanaugh did anything wrong?” That’s when “Collins” replied, “Listen, I think it’s important to believe women until it’s time to stop. But, I also believe that, you know, I’m a guy’s girl. I can party with the big dogs. We’re gonna have fun tonight.”

The cold open continued the drama surrounding Kavanaugh’s hearing that led to women criticizing Sen. Collins for claiming that she was pro-women and believes sexual assault survivors but ultimately voting for the controversial judge.

"We couldn't have done it without Susan Collins." — Sen. Lindsey Graham #SNL pic.twitter.com/m1hfjgoWI4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 7, 2018

Sadly, Matt Damon, who was widely praised for his portrayal of Kavanaugh during the cold open on Sept. 29, was not on the show this week. As viewers know, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner’s impression of the 53-year-old testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee was uncanny. It was spot on, complete with sniffles and Kavanaugh’s angry defense against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Matt kicked off his impression saying, “Let me tell you this. I’m gonna start at an 11. I’m gonna take it to about a 15, real quick.” As far as SNL fans were concerned Matt knocked his impression out of the park. And the latest cold open proves that the show is on a roll.