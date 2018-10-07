Meghan Markle’s Sister ‘Turned Away By Security’ At Kensington Palace After Arriving Uninvited

Samantha Markle showed up at Kensington Palace uninvited demanding to speak to sister Meghan Markle, but security turned her away.

Samantha Markle made good on her promise to show up at Meghan Markle‘s home to confront her. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as she might have hoped because the security at Kensington Palace didn’t let her in. (Wow, who could have seen that one coming? Oh right, everyone.) In photos obtained by The Mirror, Samantha, 53, could be seen outside the palace gates with her partner talking to security guards. She eventually left after handing over a not to an officer.

“She went to the gates and tried to reason with them. She explained she had been in touch with palace ­officials and claimed they had ignored her advances, leaving her no choice but to arrive uninvited,” a source told The Mirror. “She fully hoped they would let her in but she was turned away. She handed a letter to one of the guards in the hope they would pass it on. It was a sad sight.”

As previously reported, Samantha sent a letter to palace officials demanding a one-on-one meeting with her sister. She reportedly wished to speak with the Duchess of Sussex, 37, about their father, Thomas Markle, who is in poor health. The letter went unanswered and Meghan’s half-sibling flew to London on Sept. 29 with a plan to confront her directly at her place of residence.

During her trip to the U.K., Samantha also appeared on British talk show Jeremy Vine, where she expressed regrets over the public disses she previously made about her sister. “I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” she told host Jeremy Vine, adding that she and the rest of her family were “hurt” by not receiving invitations to Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding in May. “I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included, and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve,” she said.

Samantha has publicly ridiculed her half-sister numerous times. She called Meghan “cold” for ignoring their dad, labeled her as “Cruella Deville,” accused her of faking waves and smiles, and nicknamed her the “DuchASS.” She’s also attacked Harry, who she labeled as a “wuss.”