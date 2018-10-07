Melania Trump ‘Sick’ Of People Criticizing Her Fashion Choices – She Feels ‘Victimized & Bullied’

Melania Trump’s style has been highly criticized ever since she became First Lady. She revealed that she wishes people would stop worrying about her wardrobe.

Get your tiny violins ready because Melania Trump feels “victimized and even bullied at times” over the criticisms she receives over her attire. Yes, the same woman who wore an “I don’t really care, do you?” jacket genuinely thinks she‘s the one who’s being mistreated as opposed to the millions of Americans whose livelihoods are consistently threatened by her husband, Donald Trump.

Melania faced backlash and mocking multiple times this week for the outfits she donned while on her solo tour of Africa. On Oct. 5, Twitter users slammed her for wearing a colonial style hat while on a safari ride through Nairobi National Park in Kenya. People then mocked her a day later for wearing a look reminiscent of Michael Jackson‘s iconic butterscotch colored suit that he wore in the 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal.”

While talking to press in Egypt, the first lady responded to people’s reactions toward her clothing choices. “I want to talk about my trip and now what I wear,” she said, according to CNN. “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

HollywoodLife learned more about how Donald Trump’s wife feels about being fashion policed. “Melania is sick to death of people constantly focusing on what she’s wearing and criticizing every last detail,” a source close to Melania tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like no other first lady has come under this much scrutiny over their wardrobe, and she feels victimized and even bullied at times.” The insider also went on to say that Melania thinks “Michelle Obama was never under this much of a microscope when it came to her fashion choices,” but, uh, for the record, conservatives loved to criticize Michelle Obama for baring her arms in sleeveless dresses.

“As far as she is concerned, the hat she wore [in Kenya] was just a hat, so people need to get over it,” the insider continued. “Melania tries her hardest to tune out all the negativity but of course it gets to her sometimes… She knows it’s all because she’s married to Donald.”

