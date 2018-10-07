Kylie Jenner’s 10 Sexiest Swimsuit Pics Since Giving Birth To Stormi

Stormi’s mom has got it going on! Kylie Jenner has sizzled in so many hot swimsuits since having baby Stormi in Feb. 2018. This is one hot mama!

Kylie Jenner, 21, has had an amazing summer — her first one as a mom. The makeup mogul gave birth to Stormi Webster, 8 months, her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, 26, in Feb. 2018. Over the months and the summer, Kylie has had no problem stripping down to her sexiest swimsuits. We don’t blame her! You have to do what you have to do to beat this heat!

Kylie’s not just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. Every time she’s posted a swimsuit photo since giving birth, she’s nearly broken the internet. Kylie recently hit up Miami and couldn’t resist sharing a sexy bikini photo with the ocean in the background. She’s also stripped down to hot swimsuit for a Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot.

As the summer started winding down, Kylie found some final opportunities to have some fun in the sun. In Sept. 2018, Kylie posted the cutest photos with Stormi while lounging outside. Kylie had on a neon yellow bikini that flaunted all of her post-baby curves. She cuddled baby Stormi, who was wearing an adorable swimsuit and hat herself.

Kylie looks incredible just months after giving birth. She opened up about her pregnancy in the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK. “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she said. “But I really don’t care.” Kylie kept her pregnancy completely hidden until she announced Stormi’s arrival herself. “I’m not trying to keep a secret, I’m really doing this for myself,” Kylie admitted on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Thankfully, she’s not keeping motherhood a secret! Take a look at more at Kylie’s sexiest swimsuit photos since giving birth in our gallery above.