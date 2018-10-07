Kylie Jenner Kisses Stormi In Adorable Video After Hinting She Picked A Name For Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner just shared the cutest video of her and Stormi ‘working on their kisses.’ The affectionate video comes after Kylie revealed she wants to give her daughter a little sister!

Kylie Jenner just blessed her followers with the cutest videos of Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 21, took to her Instagram story to share clips of her holding her baby girl while giving her sweet kisses. Stormi was all smiles as her mom showered her with love and asked for “one more” peck. Kylie captioned the video, “we’ve been working on our kisses.”

Kylie also shared a clip of her and Travis Scott‘s little bundle of joy to Snapchat. This footage showed Stormi sitting in a high chair sucking on her finger as Kylie says, “can’t eat that one either” in the background. Fans couldn’t handle all of the cuteness, with one person writing, “@kyliejenner why do you have to do this to me , I can’t with all this cuteness She’s too damn beautiful.” Seriously, though!

The adorable videos come less than a day after Kylie revealed that she wants to have a second child. “Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, ‘When?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she said during a Snapchat Q&A with bestie Jordyn Woods. “And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

The lip-kit mogul also revealed that she’s considered names for her next kid. “Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven’t found anything that I ‘love’ love,” she said. “But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name.”

@KylieJenner why do you have to do this to me , I can’t with all this cuteness 😣😣 She’s too damn beautiful 😩♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TD31h9ncQa — lesly (@leslyMrtz22) October 7, 2018

Stormi may be an only child for now, but she does have a bunch of cousins to grow up with. Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, Chicago West was born just two and a half weeks earlier than Stormi. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter then came along two months later. The three babies have been nicknamed “the triplets” amongst the family, and have even had sleepovers together already. We’ll be patiently waiting for more updates on these KarJenner cuties!