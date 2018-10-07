Kylie Jenner Gushes Over ‘Hubby’ Travis Scott After His Amazing ‘SNL’ Performance — See Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Oct. 6 to show some love to her ‘hubby’ Travis Scott with a photo of his incredible performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Kylie Jenner, 21, got some attention when she took to her Instagram story on Oct. 6 to give a shout out to her “hubby” Travis Scott. No, the two are not married (yet!), but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used the pet name in a pic to show her support for her beau after he performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live that same night. The pic showed 26-year-old Travis on a TV screen during his performance and Kylie added some cute lovestruck emojis to the “hubby” caption to further prove her affection. It was Travis’ first time performing on the popular comedy sketch show and he sure did leave a lasting impression as he sang a medley of his hit songs, “Skeletons” and “ASTROTHUNDER” as well as “Sicko Mode.”

In addition to the Travis performance photo, Kylie proved she had a fun night by posting multiple photos to Instagram, including one with her best friend, Jordyn Woods. “back together again,” Kylie captioned the close-up snapshot, which showed a blonde Kylie cuddling up to Jordyn. Another pic showed Kylie posing and looking gorgeous in a Dior T-shirt and red lipstick.

When Kylie’s not busy posting pics of Travis and others to social media, she’s spending time with her eight-month-old daughter, Stormi. She recently shared some photos of her and her adorable baby girl at the beach watching the sunset together. “You are my happy place,” she captioned the sweet pics. The new mom seems to be enjoying her time with the tot as Stormi’s dad Travis stays busy with his successful musical career.

It’s always nice to see Kylie, Travis and Stormi together as a family whenever they get the chance but we’re glad Kylie showed her support for her baby daddy by watching his SNL performance on TV. We can’t wait to see some family pics in the future!