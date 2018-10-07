‘KUWTK’: Kim Reignites Feud With Kourtney In Japan — ‘You Don’t Look Anything Special’

After calling Kourtney Kardashian ‘the least interesting to look at,’ Kim Kardashian says her big sister’s look is ‘nothing special’ on the Oct. 7 episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

The battle of the sisters is on once again! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardshian’s feud has been escalating throughout season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the ladies were at it again on the Oct. 7 episode. This time, the drama stemmed from their differing style choices during a trip to Japan. Since Kim was promoting Yeezy Season 7 during the trip, she was very aware of what her sisters were wearing, and wasn’t on-board with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s choices.

Since Khloe was pregnant during the trip, Kim wasn’t as hard on her, but she really went after Kourtney. “You look like a f***ing grandma,” Kim commented, when her sister tried on one outfit. “100 percent. You don’t look anything special or innovative. You better evolve before you fizzle out.” She went on to nitpick specific parts of the outfit, and Kourtney was not having it. “Now I think Kim’s just being rood,” she said. “And rude to everyone in glam. We’re all doing fun looks together, it’s not that serious. I think Kim and I don’t always see eye-to-eye as far as the importance of traveling and living in the moment.”

When explained to Kourtney that she was simply saying what she saw, and she thought Kourt and Khloe looked like “f***ing clowns.” Well, Kourtney wasn’t having it — and dissed Kim’s look right back! “I didn’t come here to wear leggings that are see-through and show my ass!” she said. “Do you know how easy it is to be a b***h? I could be a b***h all f***ing day if that’s what you want.”

Eventually, even Kim’s makeup artist, Mario, weighed in. When Kim explained that she prides herself on being honest, he explained to her, “Your delivery is a little harsh.” By the end of the trip, Kim admitted that she felt “bad” about being so critical and revealed that she wants to work on it. “Just go in first with a compliment,” Kourtney urged. “So people don’t feel attacked.” All is well….for now.

This new drama comes after Kim slammed Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” earlier in the season. Plus, in last week’s episode, she caused major tension by gossiping about Kourtney and Scott Disick’s relationship — something Kourtney was NOT happy about. Yikes!