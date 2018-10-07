14 Times Kim Kardashian Proved She’s Still The Sexy Queen Of The KarJenners: Tiny Bikinis & More

Kim Kardashian’s sisters may be giving her a run for her money when it comes to who’s sexiest, but these recent pics prove that Kim is having no trouble defending her throne!

Don’t sleep on Kim Kardashian! Just when you thought she couldn’t get any hotter, Kim has been posting more sexy photos than ever in recent weeks, proving she’s definitely still the sexiest KarJenner queen (sorry Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe). Earlier this week, the reality star left very little to the imagination by wearing a super skimpy, vintage Chanel bikini. The fabric of the swimsuit just barely covered Kim’s unmentionable areas, and her toned body was on full display as she posed for a pic on Instagram to show off the look.

Of course, bikini pics are very common for the 37-year-old. This year, she’s taken plenty of trips to beachy locations, and hasn’t shied away from sharing pics of herself in her bathing suit. Whether she’s lounging on a boat, kneeling in the ocean or posing in the water, Kim has done it all! Her regular style is sexier than ever, too. We’ve seen Kim in quite a number of cutout looks in 2018, and she’s also been favorite skintight and latex dresses over the last few weeks, as well. Seriously, it takes a lot of diet and exercise to squeeze into some of these looks that Kim loves!

As Kim herself has revealed, she has not been skimping when it comes to diet and exercise this year. She hired a new trainer, who has whipped her into tip-top shape, even getting her down to 116 pounds at one point! Although Kim has been shamed for bragging about her low weight, she’s admitted that she feels happier and healthier than ever, and that her body looks like it never has before. Seriously, her abs are out of control!

Click through the gallery above to see recent pics of Kim that prove she’s totally still got it!