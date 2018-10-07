13 Cutest Photos Of Khloe Kardashian With Adorable Daughter True Thompson

Cuteness overload! Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are the most adorable mother-daughter duo. They’ve taken some of the cutest photos over the past few months. Get ready for your heart to melt!

True Thompson is just 5 months old, and she’s already taken so many adorable photos with mama Khloe Kardashian, 34. The little one is as cute as babies get. She’s got such a personality like her mommy! Khloe is all about the cute filters when posing with True.

Khloe is around her baby nearly 24/7, so what better way to savor these moments than by taking photos? Even at just 5 months, True is a pro at taking cute pics. This mother and daughter are just the best. Khloe loves being a mom to baby True so much.

Khloe started posting precious pictures with her baby girl just a few weeks after she was born in April 2018. Their selfies and other photos have only gotten more frequent, and we love Khloe for it. True is the latest Kardashian baby we are obsessed with! When Khloe went on vacay with Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, and True, the new mom and her own mother teamed up for one amazing photo with True. The trio posed in a pool and all stuck out their tongues. “Trying to do our best Cardi B,” Khloe captioned the Instagram photo!

The KUWTK reality star has had to defend her baby daughter against nasty online trolls over the last few months. Khloe went off on trolls who attacked True on Instagram for her skin color. She called the trolls “truly miserable.” In order to silence the haters, Khloe turned off her Instagram comments. Khloe’s not about to let anyone talk about her baby girl in a negative way. She’s a fierce and protective mama! Take a look at all of Khloe and True’s cutest photos yet in our gallery above.