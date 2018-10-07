Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Being ‘Positive’ Through Challenges – Drama With Tristan?

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Oct. 6 to post a powerful message about remaining positive in difficult times. Is she referring to recent troubles with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, set out to inspire her fans on Oct. 6 when she took to her Instagram story to post a message about staying positive in life no matter what happens, and we can’t help but wonder if she was cryptically admitting to her own troubles with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. “We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow,” the message, which was a quote from an unknown author, read.

The message could definitely reflect Khloe’s feelings about her and Tristan’s rocky past, which started earlier this year when the NBA star was seen with multiple women during Khloe’s pregnancy with their daughter True. Since then, the couple has been working on their relationship while living in Los Angeles over the summer but now Tristan is moving back to Cleveland to play in the new basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Khloe initially planned on moving back with him, it turns out the new mom has reportedly changed her mind due to trust issues with the athlete.

Khloe may have hinted about her trust issues in previous cryptic messages on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted several inspirational quotes to her Instagram over the past few months and each one seems to give advice on how to stay strong in tough situations. “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel,” a quote she posted on Oct. 3 read. We’ll keep an eye on Khloe’s social media accounts to see if she posts any more information but for now, we hope she’s staying happy and healthy with those she loves most.

It will be interesting to see where things with Khloe and Tristan go from here but we wish them all the luck in the world and hope they both do whatever makes them happy for the sake of their baby girl True. There’s nothing more important than family and with the way Khloe treats little True, we have a feeling she already knows that!