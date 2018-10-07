Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Their 20 Most Romantic Pics Since Getting Engaged

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have had some adorable moments since getting engaged back in July, and these pics prove it!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have been showing of some serious PDA since getting engaged on July 8. The couple are more in love than ever and have been traveling the world, these last few months, putting it all on display. Take a look at the gallery above for some of Hailey and Justin’s sweetest pics since getting engaged.

To start, the couple shared some sweet pictures announcing their engagement shortly after rumors began swirling that Justin popped the question. Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey on Instagram with a picture of her sitting on his lap and kissing him on the cheek. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.” he captioned the July 9, post. Hailey responded by posting a pic of Justin, with his arms around her and her hand on his leg, flashing her stunning engagement ring. “Absolute best friend,” she captioned the Aug. 19, post.

Since then, they have traveled to London where Justin could not keep his hands off his lady love. They played tourist with a stop at the London Eye and then St. James park where they packed on the PDA. They also had some equally sweet moments while in New York City over the summer. The couple were often spotted out and about grabbing coffee or lunch hand in hand. Justin also supported his fiancé at New York Fashion Week where she walked the runway. While all eyes were on Hailey, she only had eyes for Justin!

Of course, we are sure to see plenty more adorable moments from these two as the months go by, and we will be sure to keep you updated as we do!