Justin Bieber’s Friends Think He’s Having An ‘Identity Crisis’ After Quickie Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber’s friends think the singer’s most recent actions prove that he’s been in a confused state about his life and is struggling with the the ups and downs of fame.

Justin Bieber, 24, has been making major headlines lately after his quick engagement and marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 21, and his friends are starting to think that he’s having a difficult time figuring out who he is and what is right for him at this moment in his life. “I think he has an ongoing identity crisis,” a source close to Justin admitted to Page Six. In addition to the unexpected whirlwind romance with Hailey, the singer recently made headlines when he was seen acting oddly jittery and wide-eyed in a video during a fan encounter. Although some say he was just being silly in the video, others, including some of Justin’s buds, think it could be proof that he’s struggling with fame and heading down a wrong path like he did in the past.

That wrong path apparently included a lot of partying. One worried source close to Justin recalled past gatherings that the young star used to have at his Los Angeles mansion. Cellphones were always banned and many of the attendees included young beautiful women. “You could tell he wasn’t all there,” the source told the outlet about Justin’s behavior during the gatherings. “He would be slurring his words or shaking. You could tell he was not normal.”

Justin’s own manager Scooter Braun, also admitted in a recent interview that there was a point in Justin’s life in which he thought the “Baby” crooner was partying too much. “I thought he was going to go to sleep one night and have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning,” Scooter said on The Red Pill podcast. “There was a time where I would go to sleep almost every night, when he had the money to fly away from me, and I was worried every night that I was going to lose him.”

Justin is known for having a past of public ups and downs, including a rough period in which he got attention for visiting a Rio de Janeiro brothel in 2013 and for having a DUI arrest in 2014, but he’s turned things around in the past few years and is now an avid churchgoer. Justin found solace in Hillsong, an Evangelical church that holds concert-like services at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and in Dec. 2017, he took to social media to admit he was changing through religion. “Jesus is changing me from the inside out everyday!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Despite his newfound devotion to religion, Justin’s recent actions seem to reflect the difficulties he is still having with fame, and some friends feel like he’s hiding out to get away from it all, which may not be the healthiest way to approach things. Last summer, Justin cancelled his entire Purpose World Tour and again took to social media to reveal his feelings. “I wanna be a man that learns from [my mistakes] and grows from them!!,” he wrote.

Justin’s suspected seclusion also seemed to be apparent when he reportedly didn’t tell some of his family members and friends about his plans to marry Hailey. His grandfather, George Bieber spoke with Page Six about how he was blindsided by the couple’s marriage news. “I wasn’t told,” George said. “He’s old enough, I guess. I was young when I got married, 17 or 18, but that didn’t last.”