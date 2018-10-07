Yes, this is really happening! John Cena and Nikki Bella were both in Australia for a WWE event, and they spent some quality time together during the trip — more than two months after their breakup!

Look who’s back together again! John Cena and Nikki Bella couldn’t avoid each other when they both appeared at the WWE Super Show Down Live Event in Melbourne Australia over the weekend. So, instead of making things awkward, it seems like they decided to meet up for some quality time together, despite just going through a breakup over the summer. A fan caught the two hanging out at a shopping center in Melbourne, and photographed them walking through the venue. John and Nikki didn’t show any signs of PDA during the trip, and were walking pretty far apart, but clearly they’re on friendly enough terms that they were able to meet up for this outing!

For the third time in 2018, John and Nikki broke up at the end of July. However, this time it really seemed to be final, with Nikki revealing at the end of September that they hadn’t even been speaking. Nikki and John were supposed to get married on May 5, but she began having doubts about their relationship earlier this year. Even after he promised her he would reverse his vasectomy to give her a child, she was still weary that they would end up resenting each other later in life. Their trouble played out on the recent season of Total Bellas, which aired in the spring and early summer.

Considering Nikki and John have so much history, we’re definitely not shutting the door on their relationship for good. After all, they were together for five years when they got engaged, and another whole year after that when they ended things. Nikki was even admittedly emotional when the day that would have been their sixth anniversary passed in August.

Of course, this mall trip looked like it was nothing more than a friendly reunion between exes, but who knows if that will change once they get back to the States!