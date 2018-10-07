‘DWTS: Juniors’: Honey Boo Boo Admits She Tried To ‘Flirt’ With The Judges To Get A Higher Score

Ahead of Honey Boo Boo’s debut on ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ we caught up with the 13-year-old for EXCLUSIVE scoop on the show — and why she loved acting flirty with the judges!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will be one of 12 young stars competing to win the first ever mirror ball on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which premieres Oct. 7. “It was a very, very fun experience!” Honey Boo Boo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I enjoyed it so much. I looked forward to the rehearsals every single day because there are so many amazing dancers and amazing people, so it was something I would never experience if I wasn’t who I am today.” The teenager is partnered with rising dance star, Tristan Ianiero, on the show, and they’re being mentored by Artem Chigvintsev.

DWTS: Juniors, which was previously taped, is hosted by Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, and judged by Val Chmerkovskiy, Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore. The judges are clearly in for a treat with Honey Boo Boo, who admitted to flirting with them for the sake of her scores. “You kind of got to flirt with the judges!” she revealed. “You have to always be like, ‘OH MY GOD, you’re an amazing judge! Doesn’t that give you a better score?! Right?!” We’ll have to see if it works in her favor when the show premieres!

Of course, Honey Boo Boo couldn’t give us any spoilers about what goes down this season, but she gushed that she’s “very happy” about the results and raved over how many friends she made in the process. Plus, her dance partner couldn’t be prouder. “I am very happy for her,” Tristan said. “She changed as a person and she really loves dancing now. That makes me happy!”

Alana confirmed herself that the experience made her fall in love with dance, and that she wants to continue to pursue it in the future. “I can become a dancer!” she told us. Hell yeah you can!