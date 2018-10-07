‘DWTS: Juniors’ Premiere Recap: 2 Are Sent Home On Night 1 As Pint-Sized Stars Hit The Dance Floor

It’s a miniature-size version of ‘Dancing With The Stars’! Some of Hollywood’s hottest, rising young stars KILLED it on the dance floor for the premiere of ‘DWTS: Juniors.’ Here’s our recap!

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors has officially begun! The show’s inaugural season kicked off on Oct. 7, with child stars and young dancers paired up and mentored by some of our fave DWTS pros. Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz serve as hosts of the show, with Val Chmerkovskiy, Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore judging. Jason Maybaum from the Disney show Raven’s Home is up first. He’s partnered with Elliana Walmsley and mentored by Emma Slater. Their high-energy Cha Cha earns a six from all three judges for a total of 18!

Up next is Tripp Palin — yep, the son of Bristol Palin, who competed on Dancing With The Stars twice herself! Tripp and Hailey Bills, who are mentored by Jenna Johnson, have a bit of trouble focusing at first, but their Foxtrot earns a five from Mandy and sixes from Val and Adam for a total of 17! MasterChef Junior winner, Addison Osta Smith, who’s partnered with Lev Cameron, is up next. They’re mentored by Keo Motsepe, and dance a Cha Cha. Addison and Lev score fives across the board, for a total of 15.

Miles Brown from Black-ish and his partner Rylee Arnold are up next. Rylee is actually pro Lindsay Arnold’s little sister, so it’s only fitting that Lindsay is their mentor! They dance an upbeat Salsa, which Mandy gives an eight and Val and Adam give a 7, for a total of 22! The next pair to hit the floor is Sophia Pippen — yes, Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s daughter — and Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber. Their Jive earns them three seven’s from the judges for a total of 21! Oh, and Sophia has some very special friends in the crowd: North West and Penelope Disick!

General Hospital star, Hudson West, is up next. He’s partnered with Kameron Couch and mentored by Hayley Erbert, and they dance a Cha Cha . Mandy and Val score the dance with sevens, while Adam gives it an eight, for a total of 22! Their routine is followed by another Cha Cha, this time from Disney star, Ariana Greenblatt and her partner, Artyon Celestine. These two are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, and they score three eights for a total of 24!

Mackenzie Ziegler from Dance Moms is up next. She may have years of dance experience, but ballroom is a whole new ballgame! Mackenzie and Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko, dance a Foxtrot, which disappoints the judges a bit because of lack of Foxtrot content. It earns Mackenzie sevens from Mandy and Val and an eight from Adam — a total of 22!

The one and only Honey Boo Boo dances next. She and her partner, Tristan Ianiero, are mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, and they dance an upbeat Salsa. Mandy and Val give them sixes and Adam scores the dance a 7, for a total of 19! Stevie Wonder’s son, Mandla Morris, his the floor next with his partner, Brightyn Brems. After some mentoring from Cheryl Burke, they perform an incredible Jive and get eights from all the judges for a total of 24!

Akash Vukoti, a spelling bee prodigy, dances a Foxtrot with his partner, Kamri Peterson, next. They’re mentored by Witney Carson, and score sevens from Mandy and Adam and an eight from Val — 22 total! To close out the night, skateboarder Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten, dance a Salsa, scoring sevens from Mandy and Adam and an eight from Val — another 22!

At the end, Tripp and Addison are eliminated, earning the lowest total judges scores and audience votes. What a great start to the competition!