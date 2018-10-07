After nearly two years away, Conor McGregor returned at UFC 229 to face the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title! At the end of the bout, it was Khabib who walked out as champ!

It was a fight nearly two years in the making, as Conor McGregor, 30, faced Khabib Nurmagomedov, 30, in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6. The last time the “Notorious” McGregor had fought inside the UFC octagon was in November 2016, and he was eager to regain the company’s lightweight championship. Standing in his way, though, was the undefeated beast, Khabib. Needless to say, fans were on the edge of their seats even before the fighters made their entry into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What followed was a war, which saw Khabib come out on top.

But what came after the fight might be the most exciting. Upon defeating the Irishman, Khabib leaped out of the ring and attacked Conor’s teammate Dillon Danis, sparking a fight which led to three arrests. While this was happening, a member of the Russian’s entourage stormed the octagon to punch Conor in the back of the head in front of 18,000 frantic spectators.

Knowing how Conor’s mouth runs – no matter if he wins or loses – this may not be the last time these two clash in the ring. These two MMA monsters wound up fighting basically because Conor decided he wanted to fight Floyd Mayweather. Conor – the only man in UFC history to hold two championships in two different weight classes at the same time – took time off in 2017 due to the birth of his son and, later, to train for his fight with Floyd. The UFC stripped Conor of the belt in April 2018, and Khabib won the title by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 that very same month.

ALL HELL BRAKING LOOSE BETWEEN KHABIB AND MCGREGOR #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/fmaguMrEVq — Ellis (@EllisGodlike) October 7, 2018

Speaking of UFC 223, days prior to the event, Conor and his crew attacked a bus containing several fighters. Khabib and two of his teammates were inside the bus, and were the targets of Conor’s rage. Yet, it would be Artem Lobov, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg who bore the brunt of the attack. After Conor threw a hand truck at the bus’s window, both Artem and Micheal suffered multiple cuts and lacerations. Borg also had glass shards in his eye, and Conor’s rampage resulted in three UFC 223 matches getting scrapped. Conor ultimately turned himself into the NYPD and he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He pleaded no contest and the charges were dropped (in exchange for five days of community service.)

What prompted Conor’s rage? He was enraged over a heated exchange between Khabib and Conor’s friend and teammate, Artem Lobov. ““I just thank the Lord Jesus Christ that [Khabib] doesn’t have the balls to step off that bus,” Conor said at the UFC 229 press conference, “This man would be dead right now. He would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us.”