Camila Mendes Confirms She’s Dating ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Charles Melton With Sweet PDA Pic

New couple alert! After fueling romance rumors last month, ‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirmed they’re dating on Instagram! See the adorable pic!

Attention Riverdale fans! Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are officially dating and they have the Instagram post to prove it! Mendes took to the social media platform on Oct. 7 to share a photo of her new boyfriend kissing the bridge of her nose. She simply captioned the pic, “mine.” And there you have it!

Friends of the stars took to the comments to congratulate the pair on the sweet announcement. 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman wrote, “WE OFFICIAL YAS SHIPSHIPSHIPSHIP.” TBH, couldn’t have written that better myself.

Their cast mates also got in on the action. KJ Apa, who plays Archie, Mendes’s on-screen boyfriend in the CW series, jokingly asked, “Are u guys dating?” Mendes responded, “i’m sorry you had to find out this way. Hayley Law jumped in with a couple name idea, “Charmila” along with a cat heart eyes emoji. Lili Reinhart, who also has an off-screen romance with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, shared a tulip emoji. Is that an invitation for a double date? We hope so!

The couple stirred up romance rumors last month when they saw a movie in Vancouver with Reinhart and their other co-star Casey Cott. “Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder,” an eyewitness told E! News. “As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!”

Fans were also convinced Mendes and Melton were an item thanks to some social media posts that pointed toward a romance. Over Labor Day Weekend, the pair were spotted sharing a towel in a photo of them with their friends on a boat. Then on Sept. 18, they each shared footage of the same bonfire to their Instagram stories, but didn’t tag one another. Well, we certainly know they’re dating now!