Brad Pitt was spotted sharing a cozy hug with his attractive co-star Margaret Qualley during a break from filming on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Once Upon a Time.’

Brad Pitt, 54, has been in the middle of dating rumors lately and those rumors were fueled even more after he was recently spotted hugging his pretty 23-year-old co-star Margaret Qualley while taking a break from filming their upcoming film Once Upon a Time. The duo looked quite cozy with their arms around each other as Brad sported a yellow Hawaiian style shirt and shades. Of course, Brad and Margaret were probably just bonding to prep for a scene but now that the hunky actor is officially a single man, any lady has the potential to be a romantic interest. SEE THE PIC OF BRAD HUGGING MARGARET HERE.

Just a few days before Brad and Margaret were seen getting close, fans spotted the father-of-six with spiritual healer, Sat Hari Khalsa. Both Brad and Sat attended the Silverlake Conservatory of Music annual benefit and art auction on Sept. 29 and were seen “deep in conversation” right before the rumors began. However, a source close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told us that there’s no truth to the rumors and to think there’s a romance between them is “nonsense.”

Although there may be no truth to his latest romantic links, Brad sure seems ready to date again. He’s been focusing on his career but we know eventually he’ll most likely want to spend time with someone. After a tough divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie, we’re sure he would love to leave the pain behind and welcome in love. We’re not sure who the next lucky lady will be but with the time Brad is taking to heal, we can bet that the next woman he ends up with will be truly special and worth the wait.