Blac Chyna & Amber Rose Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Amid Reports Friendship Is Over

What’s going on with Amber Rose and Blac Chyna? They reportedly unfollowed each other on social media after Chyna skipped Amber’s SlutWalk to go to the BET Awards.

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are stirring up rumors that they’re no longer friends. The speculation began when Chyna, 30, didn’t attend Amber’s annual SlutWalk on Oct. 6, opting instead to attend the BET Hip Hop Awards. They then unfollowed each other on social media, which was first pointed out by The Shade Room. The outlet also claims that they “have thrown in the towel” on their friendship.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the rumored fallout. “Ain’t nobody friends anymore lol Not even Blac Chyna and Amber Rose. Damn,” @Mo_thepoet wrote. “So Blac Chyna and Amber Rose aren’t friends anymore. *whispers* I think Amber should’ve dropped her ages ago,” @asj519 tweeted.

The rumors come as a surprise seeing as how these two have been practically inseparable for years. They’ve been taking each other as their dates to awards shows since 2015, and have even rocked matching looks on many of those occasions. Earlier this year, Chyna and Amber walked the BET Awards red carpet together, where they shared a kiss in front of the cameras.

While the BET Awards were in June, they seemed to remain close through the summer. On Aug. 27, they were photographed holding hands while out in Los Angeles. They haven’t been seen together much since then, but Amber did post a throwback photo of her with Chyna at the 2015 Video Music Awards.

The image was shared on Sept. 18 along with other clips and videos and was used to highlight the ways in which people have ripped off her ideas. For the awards show, the pair iconically wore jumpsuits with derogatory terms and slurs written on them that they’ve reclaimed. “I show up to the VMAs with my team with outfits that say slut… etc and I go online and see huge brands take that and run with it and still no phone call.”

