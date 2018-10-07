Ariel Winter was spotted looking flawless while showing off her incredible midriff in a crop top and jeans during an outing in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

Ariel Winter, 20, went for a casual but sexy look when she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and it definitely got our attention! The actress decided to go makeup-free for the outing, which helped to show off her refreshing complexion, and she also flaunted her toned midriff in a white crop top and baggy jeans. The brunette beauty’s known for managing to look amazing no matter what she wears so her latest dress down look just adds to that impressive ability.

Although Ariel’s latest appearance was a private outing, the Modern Family star often uses her social media pages to publicly share incredibly gorgeous pics of herself. Whether she’s posing for a professional snapshot or just showing off a candid with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, the lady sure knows how to work it.

When she’s not turning heads with her flattering pics, Ariel’s making headlines for her strong opinions. The young star recently had people talking when she took to Twitter to call out Iggy Azalea for slamming Eminem‘s diss track “Killshot.” Iggy tweeted about how she thinks the rapper has “lazy verses” in the song and Ariel didn’t hesitate to dispute Iggy’s comment by implying the Australian artist’s songs are no better. Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having ‘lazy’ bars…….awkward because…I mean…,” Ariel tweeted along with a meme of a guy smiling while surrounded by question marks. When followers asked Ariel about the meaning of her tweet, she was sure to clarify her feelings about both rappers’ music. “I enjoy her music as well I just don’t think she should ever be calling Eminem’s verses lazy. Her music is fun but it is not anywhere near Eminem’s caliber,” Ariel’s response read.

We look forward to seeing more of Ariel’s awesome styles. She always knows how to start a trend and makes running errands even look cool!