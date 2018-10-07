Ariel Winter Reveals Extreme Cleavage In Sexy New Mag Shoot: I’ve ‘Never Been Timid’

Someone’s looking sexy! Ariel Winter is ‘Composure’ magazine’s latest cover girl, and she shared a super sexy, cleavage-baring photo from her shoot. See the pic here!

“Never been timid,” Ariel Winter captioned a photo from her Composure magazine shoot, which she posted to Instagram on Oct. 7. It’s clear from the picture that Ariel is FAR from timid — after all, she has a LOT of skin on display for the inside shot. In the pic, Ariel is wearing a majorly plunging bodysuit, which has her cleavage on full display. To complete the look, her hair is slicked back into a ponytail, and her makeup is kept to a minimum, aside from dark mascara. Ariel has never been afraid to show some skin, and this might be one of her sexiest looks yet!

Despite her sexy style, Ariel admits in the Composure interview that her ideal hobbies and activities aren’t those that involve her dressing up and hitting the town. “I’m such a grandma these days,” she admits, adding that her favorite activities are bowling, playing poker, cooking and going to Escape Rooms. “The majority of my time goes to lying on the couch with the dogs and my boyfriend [Levi Meaden] while we watch The X-Files,” she says. Plus, of course, there’s hitting the gym or boxing to keep that awesome bod in check!

Ariel is generally pretty open with her fans on social media, but in the interview, she reveals that she has to force herself to take breaks every once in a while. “I think it is healthy to walk away and focus on the life that’s in front of you instead of the life happening on your screen,” she explains. “I receive horrible comments regardless of what I post, and it gets hard to not let them affect you sometimes.”

Ariel is currently starring on the tenth and final season of Modern Family, which premiered in September.