‘DWTS: Juniors’: Alan Bersten Reveals How Working With Sky Brown ‘Reignited’ His Love Of Dance

Pro dancer, Alan Bersten, is serving as a mentor on the first season of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ and he dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how being on the show has made him more passionate about dance than ever.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors is all about the kids, but the pro dancers we know and love from DWTS are also taking part in the buzzed-about new show — as mentors! Alan Bersten, who is currently competing on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars with Alexis Ren, will be working with eight-year-old skateboarder, Sky Brown, and junior dancer, JT Church, on DWTS: Juniors, and he admitted that filming the show was even better than he could’ve imagined.

“Honestly, Juniors was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Alan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Like, it just reignited this love for dance in me and it was so nice to see these kids putting their heart on the dance floor. It’s something they’ve never done before.” Alan revealed that having to sit on the sidelines and watch Sky and JT dance, without being able to participate himself, was harder then he thought, but he couldn’t be prouder of what they did on the floor.

“My mind goes blank when I’m dancing and I just hope for the best,” he explained. “But, with the Juniors, we were watching them and it’s like…oh my God, don’t mess up, don’t mess up! It was just so special to see her do her thing — to just go out there and have fun, and shine this light everywhere around her. The minute she smiled, she just lit up the room.”

We’ll get to see how Sky, JT and Alan do in the competition when Dancing With The Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Val Chmerkovskiy, Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore are serving as judges for the competition.