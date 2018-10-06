Addison Osta Smith: 5 Things To Know About ‘Masterchef Junior’ Winner, 13, on ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Before Addison Osta Smith hits the dance floor for season one of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors,’ get to know her with five facts right here!

Dancing With The Stars will get a whole new twist when DWTS: Juniors premieres on Oct. 7. Addison Osta Smith is one of the contestants vying tow in the mirror ball trophy, going up against other child stars like Mackenzie Ziegler, Honey Boo Boo, Sky Brown and more. Addison is partnered with junior dancer, Lev Khmelev, on the show, and they’re being mentored by Keo Motsepe, who is currently competing on season 27 of DWTS with Evanna Lynch. Here’s everything to know about Addison:

1. Why is she famous? Addison made a name for herself as a contestant on MasterChef Junior season 4, which aired in 2015 and the beginning of 2016. She won her season, becoming the first female to ever win and the youngest contestant to ever win. She was just nine years old at the time she was crowned the winner, and she beat out 23 other finalists to earn the title! Addison took home $100,000 for winning the show.

2. How did she start cooking? Addison developed an interest in cooking when she was just seven years old. Her mom was the one to notice an ad for an open call audition to MasterChef Junior, and her parents decided to sign her up.

3. She’s acted, too! After her success on MasterChef Junior, Addison was cast in a pilot called Dream Team for ABC. She filmed alongside Justin Long for the pilot in spring 2016, but the show never got picked up.

4. She’s working on a special new project! Addison is currently working on her very own cookbook!

5. She isn’t done with her career in showbiz after DWTS. Now that Addison has gotten a taste of the showbiz industry, she’s not ready to give it up. “I definitely think there are other shows I would like to be on,” she told The Chicago Tribune. “But for me, it’s probably more in the acting realm because I love acting. i just love doing it so much. So I can definitely see myself having a career on TV.”