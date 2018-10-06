‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Dies: Scott Wilson Passes Away At 76

‘Walking Dead’ fans are mourning the loss of the man who played Hershel Greene on the hit show. The veteran actor died of cancer in his Los Angeles home.

Scott Wilson, the actor who played Hershel Greene on the hit show The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 76. His rep, Dominic Mancini confirmed the news to TMZ on Oct. 6. The veteran actor died at his Los Angeles home due to complications from leukemia. Beloved by fans of the hit show, Scott was actually a veteran actor who began his career in 1967 and appeared in movie classics like In Cold Blood and In The Heat Of The Night.

But for a younger generation Scott will forever be known as Hershel Greene, the widowed farmer who was in the show from 2011 until 2014. They flooded to The Walking Dead’s Twitter page to pay their respects after the following tweet was posted, “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

One fan tweeted, “Absolutely incredible actor. Taken too soon :( Rest in Peace, Scott.” Another heartbroken Walking Dead devotee wrote, “Very saddened by this news. He was perfect as Hershel Greene, the best possible Hershel Greene that anybody could have asked for. Such a brilliant actor that really did the character justice My condolences go out to all of his family and friends. May he R.I.P. #”

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

The news of Scott’s death broke on the day that it was revealed that his character will return to the series for Season 9. Showrunner Angela Kang shared that news at The Walking Dead New York Comic-Con panel, according to Variety. No word on whether those plans will continue in the wake of Scott’s death. We’re sending our condolences to Scott’s family and friends at this difficult time.