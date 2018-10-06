Travis Scott Praises ‘My Girl’ Kylie Jenner For Helping Him Nail Blind Jamba Juice Flavor Challenge

Kylie Jenner has turned boyfriend Travis Scott into such a Jamba Juice fan he can now name a flavor just by the taste. Jimmy Fallon put him to a priceless test during his ‘Tonight Show’ appearance.

Travis Scott is having one hell of a 2018. He now has a baby daughter with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, a number one album with Astroworld, he’s the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Oct. 6 and now he’s made his first sit-down appearance on The Tonight Show. The Houston rapper chatted with host Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 5 about his love of Broadway musicals, how he has secret acting skills and most importantly how Kylie has turned him into the world’s biggest fan of Jamba Juice.

He sadly didn’t discuss eight month old daughter Stormi Webster or even mention Kylie by name. But he did reveal that the cosmetics queen has made him a massive fan of Jamba Juice. He even raps about it in the song “Sicko Mode” off Astroworld. “My girl is a super Jamba Juice fan and she turned me on to it,” Travis told Jimmy, who then put him to a blind taste test. He got out three styrofoam cups and asked him to try the contents and name the flavor.

Trav nailed the first two, which were Orange Carrot Karma and Pumpkin Smash. Then Jimmy gave him the ultimate challenge as they mixed to flavors together. After a couple of sips and some deep thought, Travis said “Peachy Pleasure and Berry Upbeat,” shocking Jimmy who told him he was right on the money. Wow, Travis really knows his Jamba Juice flavors.

The 26-year-old revealed that he actually did musical theater in high school and would love to appear on Broadway, saying “Yeah always, definitely,” that he would take on the challenge. He revealed that in school he was part of the Thespian Society and even appeared in the classic musical Kiss Me Kate. Travis said he performed the song “Too Darn Hot” and still remembers the lyrics to this day. He busted out singing the chorus much to the audience’s surprise.

Travis hinted that he’ll be putting those acting skills to the test on SNL. “I’ve always wanted to do SNL my whole career. I’m so honored,” he gushed. Jimmy asked if he’d be appearing in any skits he grinned and said “I love surprises,” then all but confirmed we’ll see him in a sketch. Be sure to tune in to catch Travis perform and possibly make you laugh when he hits NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Oct. 6 at 11:35pm in all time zones.