Taylor Swift & Maren Morris Slay Killer Performance Of ‘The Middle’ On ‘Reputation’ Tour

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour is nearing its end, so for her last city she brought out ‘something special’: Maren Morris! Watch their epic performance of ‘The Middle!’

Oh baby, why don’t you just meet me at Taylor Swift‘s concert? That’s exactly what Maren Morris did yesterday, Oct. 5, when she surprised Taylor’s crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The “Delicate” hitmaker brought her Reputation tour to Texas for her final American shows, and it was only fitting to bring out the Arlington native for a joint performance of her and Zedd‘s hit song, “The Middle.”

The two songstresses shared clips from the performance on Instagram, as well as some photos from their sound check before the show. Taylor declared that Maren “invented singing” on her Instagram story, alongside a video of them belting out the track which ended in a warm hug. She also admitted that she was “so happy” to perform with the country singer.

“VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her,” the 10-time Grammy winner captioned a video from the show. “So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room.”

Maren returned the love with a sweet tribute to Taylor on her own account. “Rooted in country, 90s babies, genre-bending, unapologetic. I look up a whole lot to how you’ve made a career and I hope to someday achieve even a percent of what you’ve so gracefully cultivated @taylorswift,” she wrote. “You know no boundaries, and that’s what music should be about. So happy to have gotten to spend the day with you and your beautiful family.”

Taylor via IG story with Maren Morris! pic.twitter.com/5jQqLDASFX — Harry & Taylor Updates (@thehaylorupdate) October 6, 2018

Maren later revealed on her Instagram story that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer got her a thank you gift in the form of a candle. Can these two get any cuter? Taylor wraps up her American leg of her stadium tour tonight, Oct. 6, so there’s bound to be even more exciting surprises in store. We’ll keep you posted! In the meantime, we’ll be re-watching these clips of her and Maren’s “The Middle” performance!