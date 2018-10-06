Elizabeth Hurley, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Wearing Big Sweaters & Skimpy Thongs — See Sexy Pics

Elizabeth Hurley, Gigi Hadid and more stars have flaunted their sexy bodies in eye-catching huge sweaters and tiny thongs over the years and we’re highlighting some of our favorites here!

Elizabeth Hurley, Gigi Hadid and other gorgeous ladies have posed for photos while wearing nothing but big sweaters paired with tiny thongs and it’s definitely a look that captures attention in all the right ways! Since the fall season is here, we’re showing off our favorite sweater and thong trend photos from some of the hottest stars right here. From attractive selfies to amazing photo shoots, these beauties know how to strut their stuff in the cozy and sexy fashion choice.

Elizabeth looked half her age when she posed in a white sweater with a hood and accessorized with a pair of shades. Gigi let her fun personality come out when she posed in a white, black and yellow sweater that had the word “PINK” across the front of it. Eva Longoria looked beautiful in her own white sweater when she cozily posed on a sofa, and Emily Ratajkowski proved she’s a model when she flawlessly posed in a dark gray sweater and pink and white patterned underwear.

Kylie Jenner followed suit in her own flattering black sweater and matching black underwear as she laid back on a white sofa, and Joseline Hernandez took it up a notch when she flaunted her bare behind while wearing a white sweater in her photo. Rita Ora had style in her gray hoodie and black thong, and songstress Mariah Carey bared her cleavage in a bra under a big red and black plaid shirt. Alessandria Ambrosio tops off our list with her pretty photo, which shows her standing in the sun while wearing a gray sweater with the word “SUNDAY” across it and lace underwear.