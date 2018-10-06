Rihanna Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See All Of Her Sexy Looks

Rihanna has been killin’ it on social media lately, which is why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Our Instagram feeds were blessed this week, all thanks to Rihanna. The singer, 30, showed off tons of incredible looks and peeks at her Fenty Beauty holiday collection over the past seven days. Due to the amount of glorious posts RiRi decided to share, we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Rihanna started the week off strong with a photo of her khaki satin trench coat outfit that she wore for a Sephora and Fenty Beauty event in Dubai. She paired the trendy ensemble with clear plastic heels, a small gold handbag and silver jewelry.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker then jetted off to Singapore where she attended another Fenty Beauty event, this time rocking a pink and red crop top with matching striped skirt. She was clearly feeling her look, because she shared three separate images from the night.

Later in the week, Rihanna posted sneak peeks of her Fenty Beauty “CHILLOWT” holiday collection. In the photos, she could be seen with an icy purple highlighter and darker purple and blue eyeshadow. Her lips were a pretty iridescent lilac shade.

Want to see what else Rihanna got up to this week on Instagram? Then get clicking through the gallery above!