Melania Trump expressed her support for sexual assault victims when she spoke out about the Brett Kavanaugh accusations during an on-camera interview in Egypt.

Melania Trump, 48, spoke of her support for sexual assault victims in the midst of the Brett Kavanaugh scandal in a rare on-camera interview during her visit to Egypt this week. The First Lady made some comments about the Supreme Court nominee and victims in general but declined to comment directly on whether or not she believed Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, during her testimony. “I would say if we’re talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” Melania responded when asked about the situation. “I’m glad that Dr. Ford was heard, I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed and Senate voted.” When asked if she believed Dr. Ford, Melania chose to focus her answer on abuse victims getting help. “I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need — we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence,” she explained.

Melania’s comments about victims of abuse come just days after her husband Donald Trump made headlines for mocking Dr. Ford’s testimony during a speech at a Mississippi rally on Oct. 2. The commander-in-chief defended Kavanaugh at the event while pointing out that although Dr. Ford couldn’t remember many details about the night the alleged sexual assault took place, she did remember the fact that she had “one beer.” He also referred to her and the Democrats as “evil” people who are just looking to ruin Kavanaugh’s life.

Despite Trump’s comments, Melania seems to have her own opinions. In addition to her comments about Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford while in Egypt, Melania talked about Trump’s outspoken tweets that often cause a lot of controversy. “I don’t always agree what he tweets and I tell him that,” she said. “I give him my honest opinion and honest advice and sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t, but I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

First lady Melania Trump says Brett Kavanaugh is "highly qualified" for the Supreme Court. Trump added that she is "glad" Christine Blasey Ford "was heard" pic.twitter.com/xKzU9taGKW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 6, 2018

Melania’s latest interview came at the end of a four-country trip to Africa in which she visited Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt. She explained that her visit was to show the countries and the world that the U.S. cares about Africa. During the trip she focused on helping children through her “Be Best” campaign by visiting hospitals, schools, orphanages and shelters.