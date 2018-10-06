Tweets
Melania Trump’s Mocked For Her Michael Jackson-Style ‘Smooth Criminal’ Suit & Twitter Loses It – Pics

Melania Trump, Gertrude Maseko. First lady Melania Trump and Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko arrive for a ceremony at the State House, in Lilongwe, Malawi, . Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour Melania Trump Africa, Lilongwe, Malawi - 04 Oct 2018
Melania Trump, Gertrude Maseko. First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko and a flower girl as she arrives at Lilongwe International Airport, in Lumbadzi, Malawi, . Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour Melania Trump Africa, Lumbadzi, Malawi - 04 Oct 2018
First lady Melania Trump walks from placing a wreath at one of the dungeon doors at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, . Cape Coast Castle was a "slave castle" used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Behind her is the "Door of No Return." First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first solo international trip Melania Trump Africa, Cape Coast, Ghana - 03 Oct 2018
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Melania Trump’s fashion sense is drawing laughs on social media yet again. This time people think she drew inspiration from the late King of Pop with her cream suit and hat combo.

She’s been hit by a smooth criminal! That’s what Michael Jackson fans think of Melania Trump’s latest fashion choice, which they think is the mirror image of one of the late King of Pop’s most iconic outfits. On Oct. 6, the 48-year-old Frist Lady took a stroll in front of the pyramids in Egypt during a stop on her solo Africa tour. The former model wore cream pants, a butterscotch-colored jacket with a white shirt and black tie. She finished the look with a matching cream hat.

Well, Twitter had a field day! People were quick to compare Melania’s look to the 1930s-style gangster suit that Michael Jackson wore in the 1988 music video for his hit song, “Smooth Criminal.” Predictably, fans tweeted memes or side-by-side pics of Melania and Michael and they ranged from the hilarious to the not so nice. Drawing on a lyric from the song, one person tweeted, “Melania, are you okay?” Another person wrote, “Michael Jackson… resurrects!!!”

Other people couldn’t resist linking Melania’s Jackson-style suit to the controversy surrounding her 2016 Republican National Convention speech, when she was accused of plagiarism, because some chunks were identical to a speech Michelle Obama gave eight years earlier. “Who wore it best?” one Twitter user wrote. “It was a fashion statement when Michael Jackson wore it. Now it’s just another thing Melanie [sic] Trump plagiarized. #BeBest.” Others on Twitter compared Melania to Colonel Saunders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken. One person tweeted, “She looks like the next spokesperson for KFC…”

It’s the second time in two days that Melania has been criticized for her fashion choices while on this foreign trip. On Oct. 5 she was slammed for going on a safari ride through Nairobi National Park in Kenya while wearing a colonial style hat. Responding to the criticism while talking to the press in Egypt, Melania said, according to CNN, “I want to talk about my trip and not what I wear.” She added, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” Take that Twitter trolls!