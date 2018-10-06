Luka Sabbat Cryptically Addresses Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors: ‘There’s No Such Thing As Privacy’

Luka Sabbat carefully opened up about his rumored new romance with Kourtney Kardashian for the first time in a new interview with ‘Us Weekly’ on Oct. 4.

Luka Sabbat, 20, indirectly opened up about the huge spotlight on his rumored romance with 39-year-old Kourtney Kardashian for the first time in a new interview with Us Weekly on Oct. 4. The Grown-ish actor was approached with a question about his personal life at UGG’s 40 Year anniversary celebration in Los Angeles and admitted that he doesn’t believe anything’s private anymore. “It’s all public,” he told the outlet. “It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018.” The young star was also asked if there was any truth to the rumors that he’s dating Kourtney, but unsurprisingly, he was very discreet. “I don’t even know,” he said. “It’s my life. People read stuff.”

In addition to the questions about the dating rumors and lack of privacy he’s facing, Luka also talked about how he’s handling the publicity around his actions. “I’m chilling,” he casually said. “I just mind my own business.” Luka and Kourtney first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at a hotel after enjoying a dinner together in early Sept., just weeks after Kourtney split with Younes Bendjima.

Although Kourtney has been getting close to Luka lately, she still shares three children with her ex Scott Disick and the former lovebirds recently took a family vacation without their significant others. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that although Scott is dating Sofia Richie, he still got a little jealous when he heard the rumors about Luka and Kourtney. “Although Scott is in a happy relationship with Sofia, he can’t help but still get a little jealous when he finds out Kourtney is dating somebody new,” the source said. “Scott knows Kourtney has always preferred dating younger guys because it makes her feel empowered, but he doesn’t feel threatened by any of the guys she has dated recently.”