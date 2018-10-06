Kylie Jenner Shares Her Most Seductive Pic Yet As She Declares ‘Stormi’s Mom’s Got It Goin’ On’

Kylie Jenner’s killin’ it on Instagram! She just shared yet another sexy pic, making it official that ‘Stormi’s mom has got it going on.’

Move over Stacy’s mom, there’s a new MILF in town. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her sitting on the floor in a black and orange romper with Gucci combat boots. While this post is certifiably sexy, it’s the caption that makes it so great. She wrote, “stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn” with a black heart emoji. Damn right, she does!

While Kylie’s 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster isn’t in the shot, we have been seeing more of the little bundle of joy ever since her mom declared in June that she wouldn’t be showing photos of her face anymore.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photoset that showed her holding Stormi with the ocean in the background. “You are my happy place,” she captioned the post.

After laying low all season on her family’s reality show, Kylie reemerged on the Sept. 23 episode as she went into labor with her baby girl. Stormi was welcomed into the world on the show, and officially made her TV debut! We can’t wait to see what other posts Stormi’s mom shares about herself and her daughter.