Kourtney Kardashian Goes Off On Internet Troll Who Says ‘You Never Work’ — See Her Epic Clapback

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have time for haters, because she is in fact a busy bee, thank you very much! But the ‘KUWTK’ star did have a second to put one troll in her place on Oct. 5.

Don’t let Kourtney Kardashian’s steady stream of poolside photos fool you — she’s a hard worker! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed a pool day with little sister Kendall Jenner, 22, on Oct. 5. She shared a giggly sister shot to Instagram, which you can check out in our gallery above, and also posted a seductive selfie. “Sometimes you need a day away,” the 39-year-old E! star wrote under the photo. But one fan took issue with Kourt’s caption. “But sis you never work lmao,” the user commented. And boy, Kourtney was ready to fact-check that statement!

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children…God bless you and your worry about me😊✨,” Kourtney savagely wrote back. Hey, at least there’s a silver lining to the troll comment: We can now expect Kourtney to deliver some exciting new projects our way! We’re still waiting on her cosmetics line that was buzzed to be in the works after she reportedly filed the legal documents to trademark the name “Kourt,” TMZ reported on Jan. 17. She was testing out “Kourt” in various fonts, showing the process on Snapchat the same month — was a logo in the works?

This isn’t the only time Kourt had to throw shade back at an Internet hater. Today she was work-shamed, but during her getaway to Italy in July, she was mom-shamed! Under another of Kourtney’s bikini pictures, one fan asked, “Where are your kids?” The critic wasn’t aware that the vacation was actually a celebration for the sixth birthday of Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope! “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me,” Kourtney replied back. “Thank you so much for your concern.”

Poor Kourtney. Her sister Kendall seemed to have it easier today, who was videoed sashaying out of the pool and dancing on the lawn, all smiles.