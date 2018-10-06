Khloe Kardashian ‘Postpones’ Move To Cleveland As She ‘Struggles To Trust’ Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian isn’t ready to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson just yet. She is ‘still dealing with’ her feelings about his cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian relocated to Cleveland last year for Tristan Thompson‘s basketball season, but she isn’t quite ready to make the move again. It’s been six months since the Cleveland Cavalier‘s cheating scandal, and Khloe hasn’t fully gotten over it.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” a source told People. “Khloe still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going.] The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in LA.”

Khloe “seemed emotional” while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Palm Springs over the past few days, the source said. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

Another source told the magazine that the Revenge Body host often feels “overwhelmed or exhausted” in part from watching the current season of her family’s reality show. “Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel [that way],” the insider explained. “She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot.”

The insider says things in her life are better than they were, but are still far from perfect.

“There no one thing that is particularly going haywire or posing a problem right now. It’s just that she, like everyone else, has moments where she feels tired, she feels overwhelmed … completely depleted,” the source says. “She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s representatives for comment.