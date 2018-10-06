20 Times Kendall Jenner Flaunted Her Abs In Crop Tops & Left Us Totally Envious

Kendall Jenner is the queen of the runway, but she’s also queen of wearing in very little clothes and making us feel jealous in the process! Check out this gallery of Kendall flashing her abs in crop tops.

Kendall Jenner is one of, if not the most, famous supermodels out there. She rocks high-fashion looks on the runway and in magazines, and of course, wears some of her most fashion-forward looks on the red carpet–and when you have a body like Kendall, you can pull off almost any look, including crop tops for any occasion. From the runway to the streets, Kendall always looks amazing showing off her killer abs in a crop top. Check out the gallery above of all the times Kendall has flashed her abs in this trendy look.

Most recently, Kendall bared her abs while running errands and looked amazing in a white crop top while pumping gas (a look almost no one can pull off!). Crop tops are also one of her signature street style looks and she has paired the short shirt with everything from jeans to skirts to shorts. Kendall can often be seen at the airport rocking a crop top, and always looks fab while doing so!

Of course, you can always count on Kendall to take fashion risks, and that includes rocking a crop top on the red carpet. She looked amazing when she stepped out in a black crop top ballgown in Cannes this year. We would definitely say that risk paid off well!

The supermodel also loves to post selfies of her wearing this revealing look. She often does so wearing nothing but a thong, putting her killer body on display and making the world jealous in the process! Whether she’s rocking her Calvins or a black thong, showing off some serious underboob, Kendall looks amazing! Check out the gallery above for more pics of Kendall in crop tops!