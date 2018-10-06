Katt Williams Arrested Yet Again For Alleged Assault In Portland — See New Mug Shot

Katt Williams had another run in with the law when he was arrested on Oct. 6 for alleged assault. See his new mug shot.

Katt Williams was booked for misdemeanor assault on Saturday, Oct. 6. The comedian, 47, was arrested by Port of Portland police, according to TMZ, and his bail has been set at $2,500. It’s currently unclear what Williams did to get arrested, but the site’s sources said he may be sent to Atlanta. The actor was scheduled to be part of Nick Cannon‘s “Wild ‘N Out Live” concert at the Moda Center on Friday night in Portland, but insiders told TMZ that he never made it to the show.

This isn’t Williams’ first run-in with the law. He was arrested multiple times in 2016 and banished from two counties in Georgia. Charges issued in 2016 against the stand-up artist included battery, theft, and criminal damage to property. He was also arrested eight separate times from the years 2006 through 2014.

Williams most recently made headlines when he questioned Tiffany Haddish‘s ability to tell jokes during V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show on Sept. 14. The two later buried the hatched at the 2018 Emmys. During the show, Haddish took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Nov. 11, 2017, and Williams promptly gave credit where credit was due. The two of them posed for a photo together in which Williams kneeled next to Haddish as she smiled and held her award.

HollywoodLife reached out to Williams’ representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.