Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa: 1st Photo Of Baby Girl Revealed — See Sweet Newborn

We can’t take the cuteness! Kate and Danny just welcomed their first little one into the world, and one thing is for sure — she’s adorable. See the first pic of their newborn here!

Kate Hudson, 39, and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32, just showed off their baby girl, Rani Rose, for the first time and she is so stinking cute! It’s not like we’re surprised by this — not only do Kate and Danny make an extremely attractive couple, but Kate already has given birth to two adorable sons in the past with Matt Belamy and Chris Robinson. So when she gave birth to Rani on Oct. 2, we knew their kid would be a looker, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally get a glimpse of her. We love Kate’s boys Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7, but it’s about time the actress welcomed another little one to her brood. And a sweet baby girl at that!

This little one is being born into such a fun fam, and we hope Kate keeps her front and center on Insta so we can keep up! She did take a slight social media hiatus for awhile, but that was only because she was pregnant. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick,” she captioned her birth announcement post back in April. “It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me queasy and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

But that’s all in the past — right? Because now that we’ve seen this little angel, we can’t get enough! So keep it up, Kate — and congratulations!

What do you think? Does she look like her momma? TBH, we’re torn, but whether she ends up taking after her mom or her dad, there’s no denying that she’s a beautiful baby.