Justin Bieber: How His Love For Bride Hailey Baldwin Has Banished Selena Gomez From His Mind

Justin Bieber has been putting all his time and energy into his love for Hailey Baldwin ever since their quick engagement and marriage, and it’s helping him leave behind his past with Selena Gomez for good.

Jelena fans better grab a tissue. It looks like Justin Bieber‘s love for his new bride Hailey Baldwin, 21, has helped him to stop thinking about Selena Gomez for good. The 24-year-old singer has been so head over heels for Hailey that he can’t and doesn’t want to think about anyone else in a romantic way. “Justin is enjoying an unexpected effect from marrying Hailey, he is no longer obsessing over Selena,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ever since secretly marrying Hailey, Justin has almost completely stopped thinking about his ex, Selena. Justin was really hung-up on Selena, for a long time. There was a while when Justin felt he would never get over her and that she was the woman he was going to marry. But now that he has committed himself forever to Hailey, Justin has been solely focused on Hailey and making a happy future with her.”

Justin getting over Selena is a huge deal considering the former on-again, off-again lovebirds were everyone’s favorite young couple. They publicly went through some tough times with each other and even previously opened up in interviews about their difficulties in breaking things off. It’s great to know that Justin has turned that sadness into happiness with Hailey. “Justin’s heartbreak for Selena has been replaced by a new, deep, loving connection to his new bride Hailey,” the source continued. “He has almost completely forgotten about Selena and instead is consumed with romantic thoughts of starting a family with Hailey.”

Although there’s no official word yet on when Justin and Hailey will start a family, the couple seem more in love than ever before. Most of their outings have been filled with PDA and smiles and we can’t help but adore the way they always lovingly look at each other! We can’t wait to see where they go from here in their love adventure. With the way things are currently going, their future is sure to be amazing!

We’ve reached out to Justin’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.