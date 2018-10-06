Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Plan To Grow Old Together — Will They Ever Marry?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so in love and completely sure that they belong together for the long term. Their commitment is already locked down so will they make it official with marriage?

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, truly can’t get enough of each other and in fact, they’re excitingly planning for a long and loving future together. Although there’s been rumors that the two could already be married, there’s been no official confirmation yet, but it still may very well happen soon. “If Gwen and Blake are married they’re going way out of their way to hide it because she hasn’t said a word about it,” a source close to Gwen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “If it hasn’t happened yet it’s only a matter of time because Gwen truly sees herself growing old with Blake. She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage. Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It’s obvious they’re both completely in love with each other and all in.”

Gwen’s loving relationship with Blake is clear any time they’re seen together so it’s no surprise that they would want to take such a serious step like marriage. From sweet serenade videos to PDA-filled outings, these two seem like the perfect fit and are an inspiration to couples everywhere! Ever since they got to know each other on The Voice back in 2014, they have captured America’s hearts as one of the most adorable Hollywood duos out there and we can definitely understand why!

Gwen and Blake continued to show each other affection with the world watching when Gwen celebrated her birthday on Oct. 3. Country swooner Blake confessed his love for his lady with a hot photo of the No Doubt singer and a loving birthday message on Twitter. “Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @ gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!,” his tweet read.

We’ve reached out to Gwen and Blake’s reps for comment but have yet to receive a response.