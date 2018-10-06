Carrie Underwood Proudly Flaunts Her Scar From Scary Accident In Never-Before-Seen Photo

Carrie Underwood confidently took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to share a throwback photo that clearly shows off her facial scar while she was happily on the set of her ‘Love Wins’ music video.

Carrie Underwood, 35, isn’t afraid to show off her scars! The talented singer posted a close-up throwback selfie from the set of her music video for “Love Wins” and in the snapshot, the scar above her lip, which she got after a fall back in Dec., is prominently displayed. Carrie is holding her hair back in the revealing photo and has her head turned slightly to the side as she also shows off some colorful eye makeup that she wore in the video. “#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video! ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the pic.

Although Carrie doesn’t mention anything about her scar in the caption, it’s clearly seen in the photo and it definitely proves that she’s embracing her “imperfections” in the best way. The new post comes just six months after Carrie posted a pic of half of her face for the first time after the fall, which took place on the outside steps of her Nashville home and caused her to have to get stitches.

The blonde beauty talked about the face-altering incident when she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few weeks ago. During the tell-all interview, Carrie admitted that she decided to come forward about the fall and scar because she didn’t want her fans to think she secretly had plastic surgery. “People pick apart, you know what that’s like…being under a microscope,” she said on the show. “I [felt] like people were going to say like, ‘what has she done to herself,’ you know…electably. And it definitely was not a choice.”

In addition to flaunting scars, Carrie’s been getting ready for her second child! The country music superstar announced that she’s pregnant back in Aug. and ever since then, she’s been showing off her adorable baby bump.

Carrie’s always been one of the greatest role models in the entertainment world and her fans love her for it. It’s great to see her out there being her best self and embracing not only her beauty, but her flaws as well.