‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer: Why There Is Zero Chance They’ll Reconcile

Hopeless romantics who are willing Bristol Palin and her ex Dakota Meyer to get back together better not waste their energy. It’s not happening, an insider has EXCLUSIVELY told HL.

Now that Bristol Palin, 27, is a Teen Mom OG star, fans are going to get to see her marriage to her ex Dakota Meyer, 30, crumble on camera. It was while they were filming the MTV hit show that the then husband and wife decided to call it quits. Their divorce has since been finalized and it seems that their split is permanent. So says a Teen Mom insider who insists there’s “zero chance” that the exes will reconcile.

“There’s truly no hope at all that Dakota and Bristol will ever get back together,” the source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Seriously, that ship has well and truly sailed. At one point, there may have been some tiny hope that perhaps they may try again in the future, but now there’s zero. They don’t even talk to each other right now. They remain civil for the sake of the kids, but all their communication is via text or email.” As fans know, Bristol and Dakota have two children together daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. Bristol also has a 9-year-old son, Tripp, from a previous relationship.

But just because they have kids, doesn’t mean they have to maintain a friendly relationship. “Dakota has no desire to speak to Bristol whatsoever,” our source says of the former Marine and Iraq War vet. “Dakota went through hell in the military. What he witnessed and experienced is more traumatic than anybody could even imagine, but he feels Bristol has zero empathy or understanding. Bristol makes everything about Bristol, and if Dakota was struggling with something, she would automatically turn it around to be about her.”

The person adds, “It was beyond frustrating and exhausting to deal with. All Dakota wants now is to be the best father possible to his children, and to try to come to terms, and make peace with what he experienced in Iraq and Afghanistan. He needs to heal, and there was never any way that could happen while he was with Bristol.”

Fans got a glimpse of what our source means in a clip of the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, which airs on MTV on Oct. 8. At one point, during a heart-to-heart, Bristol said, “I fully take responsibility of becoming cold and I am sorry. I’m sorry that I’m that way. I don’t think you deserve to have a wife that that’s way… But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids.”