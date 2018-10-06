17 Hunkiest Photos Of Brad Pitt Since He Split From Angelina Jolie: Muscles On Display & More

It’s been two years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shockingly announced their split, and these days, Brad it looking hotter than EVER! Look back at all his sexiest pics since the breakup here!

Brad Pitt has put his focus on his work and his kids ever since his dramatic breakup from Angelina Jolie in Sept. 2016 — and the results are showing! The hunky actor is looking more youthful than ever recently, especially as he’s been filming his new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie has been in production for weeks now, and Brad has been photographed on-set with his co-stars, like Leonardo DiCaprio, plenty of times. Between showing off his buff, muscular arms in a tight t-shirt and giving us flashbacks to his Thelma + Louise days with longer hair, Brad has definitely caught people’s eyes lately.

Despite looking happy, healthy and sexy, though, Brad is dealing with a lot behind-the-scenes. He and Angelina have yet to come to a permanent agreement regarding their six kids, and even though more than two years have gone by since Angie filed for divorce, nothing is even close to finalized just yet. It was recently reported by Us Weekly that Brad and Angie don’t have a “truce” in sight, so this could go on for MUCH longer if they’re not able to agree to something on their own.

At the beginning of summer, a judge ordered Angelina to allow Brad to spend more time with the kids, and stated it would be detrimental to them if they didn’t have ample time with their father. However, weeks later, Angie claimed in court documents that Brad wasn’t paying her enough child support — a claim he denied with evidence of his own.

It’s clearly been two years full of ups and downs for Brad, but the latest result has him looking happy and healthy. Plus, he’s reportedly seeing his kids “every other day” under the temporary custody arrangement. Click through the gallery above to see Brad’s hunkiest pics since the split!