Mandla Morris: 5 Things To Know About Stevie Wonder’s Son, 13, On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Stevie Wonder’s 13-year-old son, Mandla Morris, will be competing on season one of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.’ Here’s everything to know about the teen!

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors is finally here! The highly-anticipated show premieres on ABC Oct. 7, and will feature 13-year-old Mandla Morris hitting the dance floor. The teenager is partnered with rising dance star, Brightyn Brems, on the show, with Cheryl Burke serving as their mentor. Cheryl is also currently competing on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars with Fuller House star, Juan Pablo Di Pace. Here’s more to know about Mandla before his dancing debut!

1. He has a very famous father! Mandla’s dad is none other than Stevie Wonder! Mandla was born on May 13, 2005, which was also his father’s 55th birthday. The 13-year-old’s mom is Kai Millard Morris, who was Stevie’s second wife (Stevie and Kai also have another son, Kailand, together). Stevie and Kai were married from 2001 until 2015. Through Stevie, Mandla has his older brother, Kailand, along with seven other half-siblings.

2. He has big career goals. Mandla wants to be a successful fashion designer, and he loves to draw and sketch clothing.

3. He follows in his father’s footsteps. Although Mandla’s dream is to work in the fashion design world, he also developed a love of music thanks to his father. Like Stevie, he likes to play the piano.

4. He’s a big traveler. Mandla has been vocal about his love of traveling, and he’s visited international cities like Milan and Paris.

5. He’s become good friends with one of his ‘DWTS: Juniors’ co-stars. Mandla shared a photo of himself hanging out with fellow DWTS: Juniors contestants, Maddie Ziegler, on Instagram. Fans raved in the comments section over how much they were totally shipping the friendship!