Joe Manchin: 5 Things About Democratic West Virginia Senator Who May Vote To Confirm Kavanaugh

All eyes are on Joe Manchin concerning the voting to determine Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court fate. He is a member of the 4-person swing vote, which also contains Murkowski, Flake and Collins. Here’s 5 facts about Manchin.

Joe Manchin, 71, has suddenly become a key factor in Brett Kavanaugh‘s fate. He is part of the group of four senators who are swing votes to determine if Kavanaugh will make it to the supreme court, following the sexual assault accusations made against him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. The other swing votes include, Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeff Flake (R-Arizona). As we await Kavanaugh’s voting results, here’s five facts about Joe Manchin.

1. Manchin is a Democratic United States Senator from West Virginia. — He was sworn into the United States Senate on November 15, 2010 to fill the seat left vacant by the late Senator Robert C. Byrd. Manchin is facing reelection this year (2018) in a state President Trump won by double digits in 2016. Before that, Manchin was a state legislator from 1982 to 1996. He then served as the 27th of Secretary of State from 2000 to 2004. Manchin then began his tenure as West Virginia’s 34th governor in January 2005 until 2010. He became a successful businessman after attending West Virginia University on a football scholarship. Manchin is also a licensed pilot and a member of the National Rifle Association.

2. Manchin has a big family. — In 1967 he married Gayle Conelly. Together, they have three children: daughters, Heather and Brooke, and his son Joseph IV. Manchin is a grandfather to ten grandchildren — Joseph V, Sophie, Kelsey, Madeline, Chloe, Jack, Carly, Vivian, Beaux and Knox.

3. He’s an outdoorsman. — In his free time, Manchin enjoys traveling West Virginia, flying, riding his Harley, exercising, fishing and hunting, according to his Facebook page. He also enjoys spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren.

4. Manchin may have played a role in the cancelation of MTV’s former reality show, Buckwild. — In December 2012, Manchin was vocal about his disdain over MTV’s reality show Buckwild, which was set in his home state’s capital of Charleston. He then reportedly asked the network’s president to cancel the show and argued that it depicted West Virginia in a negative and unrealistic way. Ironically, the show ended after its first season

5. Here’s how he can shake up the Brett Kavanaugh outcome. — On the morning of October 5, Manchin broke party ranks on a key vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, voting to advance the nomination to a final up-or-down vote. Manchin is a key factor in Kavanaugh’s fate because if he votes for Kavanaugh, Republicans can confirm the judge even if Senator Susan Collins (Maine), an undecided Republican, votes no.