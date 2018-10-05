Ariana Greenblatt: 5 Things To Know About The Disney Star, 11, On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Ariana Greenblatt is a contestant on the very first season of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.’ Here’s everything you need to know about the actress!

Season one of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors finally premieres on Oct. 7, and that means we’ll get to see Ariana Greenblatt on the dance floor! The 11-year-old is competing on the show against other young stars like Honey Boo Boo, Mackenzie Ziegler, Sky Brown and more. Ariana is partnered with rising dance star, Artyon Celestine, and they are being mentored by Brandon Armstrong, who is currently competing on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars with Tinashe. Get to know more about Ariana here!

1. Why is she famous? Ariana is an actress who plays Daphne Diaz on the Disney Channel show Stuck In the Middle. She has starred in nearly 60 episodes of the series, which debuted in 2016. Additionally, she starred in A Bad Moms Christmas, alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, and played a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Ariana’s first professional acting role was in a 2015 episode of Liv & Maddie on the Disney Channel.

2. She’s starring alongside some A-list stars in an upcoming film. Ariana recently wrapped filming of the movie The One and Only Ivan, which features a gorilla and elephant attempting to escape captivity as the gorilla attempts to piece together his past. Bryan Cranston also stars in the movie, while Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito voice characters for the film.

3. She supported relief efforts after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Despite just being a pre-teen, Ariana was vocal on social media about helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in 2017. She urged fans to spread the word about the 100 Roofs organization one year after the storm.

4. She’s always loved dancing. In addition to acting, Ariana loves dancing, and she took her first dance class when she was just two years old. Clearly, ballroom dancing will be a whole new ballgame, though!

5. She has a brother. Ariana has one older brother named Gavin.