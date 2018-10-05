T.I. Drops Long-Awaited Album ‘Dime Trap’ & Fans Are Losing It Over All 15 Tracks

The wait is over. TIP dropped ‘Dime Trap’ on Oct. 5 & fans are freaking out over the album they waited almost four years for!

Who’s ready for new music from TIP?! The rapper released his 10th studio LP, Dime Trap, on Oct. 5, and the 15-track album was well worth the wait. As his first release since 2014’s Paperwork, the MC brought out out the big guns, and featured on the record are Yo Gotti, Anderson .Paak, Sam Hook, Teyana Taylor, and more. Of course, his previously released A-list collaborations with Meek Mill and Young Thug were on the album as well, rounding out the impressive list of features. Fans already have the album on repeat! “@tip snapped on # dimetrap 9th studio album currently listening!!!” one excited fan tweeted immediately after the release. Another fan joined in the hype, tweeting, “Dime Trap sounding GOOD!!!!”

Ahead of his new album’s release, TIP also unleashes the project’s third single, “The Weekend,” which features Young Thug. This isn’t the first time these two Atlanta natives have linked up for a track! Back in 2014, they dropped their joint single “About the Money.” The song may be a standout on the album, but it looks like fans are raving over every single song from the release! “Young Thug sounds so good on The Weekend. Man really used ‘yee-haw’ as an adlib and it bangs,” one fan tweeted about “The Weekend,” while another fan wrote of the whole album, “Yea man @Tip you did it with this Dime Trap! The whole joint is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

T.I.’s biggest fan though, is his lady Tiny Harris, 43, who was brought to tears when she heard the emotional masterpiece. “Tiny is absolutely blown away by how great T.I.’s whole Dime Trap album is, she feels like it’s his best one yet,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s a very meaningful album for her because he finally takes responsibility for all the mistakes he’s made with her. T.I. can be very stubborn. To have him take responsibility for his mistakes so publicly is beyond anything she ever thought would happen,” the friend added. Awww!

Catch T.I.’s new album above! As his tenth studio record, and one of his most prolific yet, Dime Trap already stands as a career-defining record for the rapper.