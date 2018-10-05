Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was sentenced this morning to 8 months in prison for tax evasion.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, was just sentenced to 8 months in prison for tax evasion, in Newark on Oct. 5, and his casemates, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick, were all there to have his back. Back in January of this year, the Jersey Shore star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and his lawyers were seeking probation for the reality star, prosecutors, however, were seeking 14 months of jail time. After he serves his time he will receive two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case

Mike’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, was sentenced to two years in prison, where he appeared in court alongside his brother. Mike admitted to concealing his income in 2011 and he and his brother were charged in 2014, with several offenses related to taxes on their nearly $9 million income.

Mike spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, back in April, about his upcoming sentencing. “I am hoping to get probation,” he said. “If not and there is another outcome, then I guess would have to deal with it when that day comes. I have been taught to take things one day at a time and that has really been working for me,” he added.

Mike is also trying to keep it positive for his fans. “I am trying to set a good example for people that are going through some rough times. Life is 10% of what happens to you and 90% of how you react to it.” He also proposed to his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, 33, back in April and she has stood by his side through his trial and was also there for him while he battled an addiction to painkillers. Mike has overcome his addiction and has focused on helping those who struggled with similar issues. “I have worked pretty hard on myself for the past couple years to become better and not bitter because I was facing a lot of uncomfortable situations and obstacles in my life,” he said. We certainly hope he can remain positive in the wake of his prison sentence.