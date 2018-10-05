‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Vows To Marry Fiancee Before Going To Prison

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino plans to be a wedded man before he starts serving eight months in prison. We’ve got details on how he’s vowed to marry fiancée Lauren Pesce before heading behind bars.

There’s not much of an upside to going to prison. But for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, it means he’s finally going to marry his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. She’s stood by him through plenty of hard times and she will continue to as his wife while the 36-year-old serves eight months behind bars for tax evasion. “Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind-set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!” Attorney Henry Klingeman tells HollywoodLife.com.

Mike’s cast mates from Jersey Shore were on hand for his sentencing on Oct. 5, where he was hoping to just get probation. But a judge gave him prison time and he has 30 to 60 days to report in and begin in sentence. Sadly, he’s going to miss Lauren’s 34th birthday on Jan. 10 of 2019. “Mike hates that he is going to miss Christmas, his future wife’s birthday and most likely his own July birthday because he will be in jail. But it is putting everything into great perspective. He will get through it,” a source close to The Situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has now been sober for over 30 months and he knows that if he was able to achieve that, then his time in jail and missing family and friends and important dates in the year will be something that will much easier to get over. He knows that his future is bright. He will take on his jail sentence and deal with it,” our insider continues.

“And another thing that will come out of this is the fact that he will be married before he goes in, so he will be going into jail knowing that when he gets out he has the rest of his life ahead of him with the love of his life. He can’t wait for that all to happen. There is definitely a silver lining to it all,” our source adds.

Lauren is just looking forward to her future together with Mike both during and after prison. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple leaving court with the caption, “Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you.”