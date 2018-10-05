Tamar Braxton Reflects On ‘Pain & Anger’ She Endured During Emotional ‘Braxton Family Values’ Finale

Watching the season finale of ‘Braxton Family Values’ left Tamar Braxton with so many emotions. We’ve got her message to fan about how she’s going now.

Tamar Braxton had lot of tears were flowing in the part two finale of Braxton Family Values on Oct. 4. Now she’s reflecting on the entire emotional season she had. “This has been one INCREDIBLE journey. I have experienced extreme highs and extreme lows all in front of you all! Being open and honest with you guys is what I feel made us all connect in the first place. I just hope and pray that I can continue being a reflection of REAL LIFE,” the 41-year-old tweeted after the show ended.

Tamar and the sisters once again met with life coach Iyanla Vanzant and it was particularly emotional for the mother of one. Tamar is going through a divorce from Vincent Herbert and had been taking things out on her sisters this season. She tearfully begged sister Traci “Forgive me for not showing you compassion and sympathy when you really needed it.” The singer also dramatically apologized not being the “shoulder for you to cry on, a person for you to lean on not half ass but wholeheartedly. I’m so sorry cause I know that you needed it.”

Traci then responded, “Forgive me for not being there for you, for not knowing you was hurting.” The sisters then professed their love for each other. They accepted each other’s apologies and all was forgiven. Cheers to new beginnings for the sisters after ending the season in a positive place.